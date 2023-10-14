Google Pixel 8 Pro launch deal includes Pixel Watch 2 at $999 (Save $350), Pixel 8 with Buds Pro at $699

Google’s new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are now shipping, and the launch day discounts are here. Both of the new smartphones are getting in on the savings, although a favorite is seeing the Google Pixel 8 Pro at $999 shipped, which includes a free Pixel Watch 2. You’d normally pay $1,349 for the bundle, with today’s pre-order pricing taking $350 off. It’s the first chance to save on the all-new release, too. Pixel 8 Pro begins shipping next week on October 14. We break down what’s new this time around with Pixel 8 Pro over at 9to5Google, while detailing how to save with new Pixel 8 deals below the fold.

Meet the new Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone was just revealed this morning and is finally earning its full Pro naming scheme thanks to a series of higher-end upgrades from previous years. There’s now a 5x telephoto camera supplemented by a 48MP sensor – both of which come backed by refreshed auto-focus tech and optional manaul camera controls. The 6.7-inch Super Actua display can intelligently alter its refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz to improve performance, too, with a new Tensor G3 chip to drive the whole experience. The bundle also includes the all-new Pixel Watch 2, which our friends over at 9to5Google do a far better job of breaking down.

Alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, the Google launch day deals continue over to the Pixel 8. This unlocked smartphone starts at $699 on Amazon, and includes a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Valued at $200, you’re dropping down the normal $898 price tag of the bundle for the first time. The smartphone is slated to ship on October 14, too.

Centered around the very same Tensor G3 chip as its pro counterpart, the Pixel 8 arrives with a 6.1-inch 1080p panel that sports 120Hz refresh rate specs all summed up by the new Actua branding. There’s also smaller bezels this time around, as well as some refreshed colorways to go alongside the improved camera sensor around back. Our review takes a closer look at what’s new this year, too.

Pixel 8 Pro features:

Pixel 8 Pro is the all-pro phone engineered by Google; it’s super fast, powerful, and secure, with the new Google Tensor G3 chip that’s custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help. With the most refined design yet, Pixel 8 Pro has an immersive, 6.7-inch Super Actua display that makes everything sharp; the refresh rate intelligently adjusts between 1 and 120Hz for responsive performance. Google Pixel 8 Pro has four updated pro-level cameras with Pixel’s best zoom ever[1]; Pro controls unlock advanced settings and support full-resolution photos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!