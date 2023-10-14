Score the first discount on LEGO’s Captain America Shield at $150 (Save $50)

The very first discount has arrived on the new LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield. This set just launched back in August, and it’s already seeing a sizable price cut courtesy of Amazon. The build normally sells for $200, but is now marked down to $150 shipped. It’s the only chance to save so far, and clocks in at 25% off. This is of course a new all-time low, too.

As the latest addition to the LEGO Group’s stable of nearly life-sized replicas of iconic helmets and weapons from the MCU, we now have a massive version of Captain America’s Shield. The set stacks up to 3,128 pieces and assembles a display-worthy version of the First Avenger’s iconic weapon of choice. It comes with a display stand for showing off in your collection, too.

Then be sure to go check out the upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower set that’ll be hitting store shelves next month. As one of the largest builds from the Marvel world to date, and the biggest in 2023, this set is going to excite both MCU enjoyers and LEGO builders alike with over 5,200 pieces, 31 minifigures, and a build that stands over 35 inches tall. We got a first look at it earlier in the week, so be sure to dive into our coverage for all of the details.

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield features:

LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield (76262) is an authentic build and display model kit for adults of the famous emblem of good vs. evil. The collectible replica of Captain America’s iconic shield rests on a stand incorporating a nameplate and comes with a Captain America minifigure with its own shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. Model-makers can lose themselves in this immersive project as they recreate a piece of comic-book history, brick by brick.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!