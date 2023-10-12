Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,200-piece Avengers Tower

The first look at LEGO’s upcoming Avengers Tower is here. Arriving as LEGO set number 76269, the upcoming Marvel creation will be the largest we have seen this year from the theme. It stacks up to over 5,200 bricks in order to stand over 35 inches tall with 31 total minifigures.

It’s finally here. The upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower was the final set of 2023 we were waiting to be revealed. Now for the first day of New York Comic Con, there couldn’t be a fitting time for a first look at the largest Marvel set of the year.

The new LEGO Avengers Tower will arrive as set number 76269 and will be the latest building from the Marvel universe to get the brick-built treatment. It’ll feature the same baseplate system that we’ve come to expect from not just the previous Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum but also the annual modular building series.

It comes with 5,201 pieces and will be far taller than those other two models that have come before it. All of those bricks will go towards assembling a 35.5-inch tall model, which has such a sleek design. Even though we can only show off the blurry photo above, today’s leak gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The set isn’t based on just a single one of the movies from the MCU, instead taking a much more all-encompassing approach. As you’ll see from the minifigures that we’ll go over in a second, the theming is spread out across the first decade of installments in the cinematic universe.

Alongside the actual Avengers Tower, the set also includes some side builds. There is a mini Quinjet, as well as some Chitari models. The Leviathan from the Battle of New York in the first Avengers is finally getting a LEGO version, which comes with a Chitauri Chariot to round out the build.

Well, there are the minifigures, too. The set is going to include a whopping 31 different characters, which is easily a first for the LEGO Marvel lineup. It’s pretty unheard of for any set, really, and the minifigures don’t seem to disappoint. Given that this is the Avengers Tower, we’ll be getting a core cast of heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, Vision, Antman, the Wasp, and even a refreshed Hulk BigFig.

Side characters like Pepper Pots, Nick Fury, and Helen Cho also make the cut, with four Chitari soldiers being joined by Loki. We don’t have the full rundown on all 31 minifigures just yet, but stay tuned.

The new LEGO Avengers Tower will be hitting store shelves next month. So while today’s leak is a bit premature, it does give us something to enjoy before an official reveal in the near future. LEGO set number 76269 will retail for $524.99 as an exclusive to LEGO Shop Online and physical retail locations. It’ll go live on Black Friday, with the fitting kind of midnight fanfare you’d expect from a set of this size.

Will you be buying the new LEGO Avengers Tower 76269 set when it launches on Black Friday? Let us know in the comments below or over in our poll.

