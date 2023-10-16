Upgrade without breaking the bank: Crucial 2023 Gen4 6,600MB/s heatsink SSD now down at $59

Joining a notable price drop on its high-end Gen5 model at under $238, Amazon is also now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive with heatsink at $58.99 shipped. This model launched back in June of this year at $100 shipped before quickly dropping down to carry a $70 regular price. While we have seen a few discounts at $60 and a very limited offer at $56, today’s deal marks the second best we have seen since launch and a notable mid-tier option with entry-level pricing. Clocking in at up to 6,600MB/s with compatibility for both PC and PS5, this is a notable upgrade option without breaking the bank. The integrated heatsink helps to maintain peak performance during demanding tasks alongside the M.2 form-factor and NVMe architecture. Head below for more details.

For something relatively comparable that goes for even less, considering the 1TB P5 Plus without the integrated heatsink. While this one isn’t recommended for use in a PlayStation 5, it can still deliver the up to 6,600MB/s speeds to a PC rig and at an even lower $54 shipped price tag right now.

But if you’re looking to seriously crank it up, Crucial’s new T700 internal SSD is where it’s at. Available with or without the heatsink action, this Gen5 is among the fastest out there reaching break-neck speeds up to 12,400MB/s. Head over to our previous deal post for chance to score one before all of the prices start jumping back up.

Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD features:

Proven game performance: Get speeds up to 6,600MB/s for endless victories

Compatible with PlayStation 5: Even faster than PS5 requirements for the edge in game

Sleek integrated heatsink: Push your gaming to the limit while dissipating heat in style

DirectStorage enabled: Load games and assets faster with Microsoft DirectStorage

Fully loaded: Up to 2TB of powerful capacity for more games, apps, photos and more. Includes 5-year limited warranty

