First discount drops Garmin’s all-new Venu 3 smartwatch with nap tracking to $430

Today we’re tracking the first discount on the all-new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch. Now available at Amazon, the savings go live at $430.18 shipped. It’s down from the usual $450 price tag that the new release just launched with at the end of August, and arrives as the only offer so far – as well as a new all-time low. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3 debuts following a 2-year gap since its predessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to tracks naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.4-inch AMOLED display.

By comparison, you can make out for a lot less cash by going with the previous-generation Garmin Venu 2. This smartwatch has a lot of the same tech as the newer counterpart above, just with a smaller screen, no nap monitoring, and the omission of a few other upgrades. But at $261, you’re also saving quite a bit compared to the original $400 price tag – and even more so with the newer model’s MSRP.

Purpose-built with advanced health and fitness features and the ability to make calls and send texts, Venu 3 is more than just a smartwatch — it’s your personal on-wrist coach there to support your every goal. See your energy levels throughout the day so you’ll know when your body is charged up and ready for activity or drained and needing to recharge with restful sleep. And get even more details and personal insights on how sleep, naps, daily activities and high stress specifically impact your energy.

