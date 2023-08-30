Garmin’s new Venu 3/S smartwatches arrive with nap-tracking tech, improved fitness monitoring

Garmin today at IFA 2023 is launching the new Venu 3. Its latest smartwatches arrive in two screen sizes, complete with AMOLED displays, while sporting newfound nap-tracking technology. There are also other upgrades for overall workout monitoring, like a new wheelchair mode and a more helpful fitness coach.

Garmin debuts new Venu 3 and Venus 3S

Debuting two years after the previous-generation model, the new Garmin Venu 3 is now hitting the scene today. Well-timed to launch before the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Pixel Watch 2, the brand’s new fitness smartwatch is really leaning into the health-tracking tech this time around. The biggest change lands in the form of a bigger emphasis on sleep tracking.

Being able to offer feedback based on how well you hit the hay the night before is nothing entirely new from a smartwatch, but Garmin is bringing something entirely new to the table. The likes of Apple and Google’s wearables only monitor your slumbers at night, while the new Gamin Venu 3 will be able to track naps on top of overnight rests.

There’s also Garmin’s new sleep coach, which factors in more than just the actual night of sleep you got. It can include daily activity alongside heart rate variability in order to offer a more accurate picture of how you slept the night before. Naps, on the other hand, play another role in the equation. The new Body Battery can be recharged by taking naps and arrives on a scale of 1 through 100 based on your overall activity for the day.

You’ll also find some notable improvements in other tracking tech, like the fact that the Garmin Venu 3 now has a wheelchair mode to help ensure everyone can track their activity. There’s also a new rate of perceived exertion feature, which lets wearers tell the fitness coach just how difficult a workout felt. That helps combine with the improved tracking of all your other activity to help get a more holistic look at your health.

Hardware is taking a bit of a back seat this time around. That’s not to say that there aren’t any adjustments because the new 1.4-inch AMOLED display would beg to differ. It’s just that the Garmin Venu 3 isn’t launching with any massive hardware improvements compared to its predecessor. There’s still the same 5 ATM water-resistance rating and 8GB of RAM, but all of that does fit into a build that’s a tad lighter at 47 grams. Battery life still clocks in at 14 days per charge too.

Now available for purchase

The new Garmin Venu 3 is now available for purchase direct from Garmin. It sells for $449.99, arriving in one of two different styles. The smartwatch also pairs with the Venu 3S, which takes everything that’s new with the larger form factor and shrinks it down to a 41mm design. This smaller offering sells for the same $449.99 price tag.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!