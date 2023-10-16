Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds sport multipoint Bluetooth at $110 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. Now down to $109.99 shipped, this is down from the usual $200 price tag in order to save you $90. It’s an extra $10 below last week’s fall Prime Day mention and the best we’ve seen since December of last year. This is the second-best price to date at within $10 of that all-time low. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review. Then go head below for more.

Having launched still under a year ago, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage.

But if you just want to go with the latest from Jabra no matter the cost, we just saw the brand debut a pair of new releases. To close out last month, Jabra just debuted the new Elite 10 ANC earbuds which deliver the usual form-factor with some higher-end additions like Dolby Atmos playback. There’s also the more fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active, both of which we just reviewed.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

