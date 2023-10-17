Best price in months hits Ninja’s Precision Temperature Electric Kettle at $63 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja KT200 Precision Temperature Electric Kettle for $62.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid $27 or 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in as the lowest price we have tracked since a hangover holiday offer at $55 back at the beginning of the year. You’re looking at a 7-cup, 1,500W electric kettle capable of boiling a cup of water in 90 seconds – the base will also keep it warm for up to 30 minutes. The illuminated water window is joined by seven one-touch presets to achieve the “perfect brewing temperature” for green tea, white tea, oolong tea, black tea, herbal tea, and coffee, or simply boil for any other needs.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the Ninja model above or just don’t need a higher-end option like that, something like this Elite Gourmet EKT1001 Maxi-Matic might do the trick. This electric kettle sells for under $17.50 Prime shipped on Amazon with a 1-liter capacity, LED illumination, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Elsewhere in Ninja deals, we are also still tracking a $120 price drop on its Foodi NeverDull knife block package with the built-in sharpener. That’s on top of this ongoing offer on the 8-quart Instant Pot dual-basket air fryer that’s currently on sale for $150 shipped at Amazon, which is at least $50 off the going rate.

Ninja KT200 Precision Temperature Electric Kettle features:

Brew at the perfect temperature for Green Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, Black Tea, Herbal Tea, and Coffee, or simply Boil for any other needs. Keeps water at the selected preset for up to 30 minutes. Illuminated display helps you easily choose your desired preset and features a live temperature reading. Heat a single cup or fill to the MAX to make enough for a whole family.

