Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel language learning for $200 (Reg. $600)

Summer might be in the rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean you can’t adventure to other countries in the coming months. And when you do, you’re going to want to know the language. Learning a new language isn’t just great for traveling, it also provides cognitive benefits and can be useful at home, too.

If you want to learn a new language, there are few better options than Babbel Language Learning. Babbel is the world’s top-grossing language learning software, with more than 10 million users worldwide that have propelled it to a 4.5/5-star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store. It was even named Fast Company’s “most innovative company in education.”

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and is designed to help you speak a new language conversationally in as little as a month. With 15-minute lessons that you can easily fit into your day, Babbel covers practical topics that you’ll actually use, like navigating, business, and more. Speech recognition technology helps you to iron out your pronunciation while personalized review sessions help you improve weaknesses and hone strengths. All of your work is synchronized across your devices so you can practice any time, anywhere. Before you know it, you’ll be speaking a new language.

With this offer, you’ll get lifetime access to all 14 languages in Babbel’s library: Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English.

Start learning a new language today. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for 70% off $599 at just $199.99.

