LEGO’s 332nd Clone Trooper battle pack sees first discount to $16 (Reg. $20), more from $7

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the LEGO Star Wars 332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack. This set just launched in August and is now down to $15.99. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’ll save 20% while scoring a new all-time low. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save so you can build an army of Ahsoka’s 332nd Clones, now is your chance. The set includes three of the orange-accented troopers as well as Clone Captain Vaughn. The main build of the kit is a small Swamp Speeder, but let’s face it – you’re buying the kit for its minifigures. Below the fold you’ll find other LEGO Star Wars battle packs on sale, as well as other kits from $7.

LEGO Star Wars army builders looking to grow their Clone legion are in even more luck today, as another Amazon sale is going live. The new 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack was first released back in January, and is now on sale for one of the first times at $15.99 at Amazon as well as Walmart. This 20% off price cut drops from the usual $20 MSRP and marks one of the first chances to save so far.

As a follow up to the most popular LEGO Star Wars set of all-time (the original 501st Battle Pack from 2020), the new version arrives with some even more unique figures. Including a 501st Clone Specialist, 501st Officer, and a pair of matching Heavy Troopers, there are plenty of new prints to go alongside all-new elements like blue visors and a radar-like scope for the Specialist trooper. The main build of the battle pack is a fairly large piece of Republic artillery. It’s a fun looking build from the limited photos we have right now, and fits in with the assortment of included figures. We further break down what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

There’s also plenty of other LEGO Star Wars sets on sale, including some rare chances to save on 2023 creations:

Plus 2022 kits, too

LEGO 332nd Clone Trooper Battle Pack features:

Young Jedi can recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes and play out their own stories with this detailed LEGO brick-built playset. Clone Captain Vaughn with special helmet accessories and 3 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, 3 blasters and 2 jetpack accessories. This Star Wars collectible for kids includes a Clone Infantry Support Speeder, featuring seats for 2 LEGO minifigures, clips for their blasters, 2 stud shooters and a stud-shooting laser cannon

