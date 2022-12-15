LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets including TIE Bomber and 501st Battle Pack

After getting a first look at the new LEGO Star Wars 2023 kits earlier in the month, today the official reveals are live with a look at three upcoming kits. Including the long-awaited TIE Bomber, there’s also official looks at the upcoming 501st Battle Pack and Slave 1 Microfighter.

TIE Bomber headlines the LEGO Star Wars 2023 action

Entering as the largest set from the winter wave, the new LEGO TIE Bomber headlines the Star Wars 2023 action. This is the first time that we’ve seen the vehicle get the full-fledged brick-built treatment in decades, and follows up the 2020 LEGO TIE Fighter perfectly with a similar play-scale design. The set stacks up to 625 pieces and arrives with the signature design you’d expect to go alongside plenty of play features.

You’re also getting four minifigures in the box to justify the $64.99 price point. An all-new Darth Vader is making the cut, who has some phenomenal details like printed arms and an exclusive new head underneath his signature helmet. There’s also Vice Admiral Sloane and the essential TIE Bomber Pilot, who are then joined by a brick-built Gonk Droid to complete the set.

It’s also worth noting that this set arrives to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Even though you can only see the TIE Bomber in the background of the film for a few frames, any excuse for the LEGO Group to release one is good enough for me.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back fans can play out Imperial missions to defeat the Rebel Alliance with this LEGO® brick-built TIE Bomber (75347) starfighter toy. It features an opening minifigure cockpit, a torpedo-dropping function and 2 stud shooters. A top gift idea for Star Wars™ fans aged 9 and up, this action-packed, buildable toy playset also includes Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot LEGO minifigures with weapons, plus a Gonk Droid LEGO figure and a cart to transport torpedoes to the TIE Bomber.

501st Battle Pack

Giving fans another way to build out an army, 2023 will also be seeing the continuation of the popular LEGO Star Wars Battle Packs. In this case, it’s focusing on the 501st Legion of Clone Troopers again in order to deliver some all-new figures. There is notably a single 501st Clone Specialist who is complemented by a 501st Officer as well as a pair of matching Heavy Troopers. There are plenty of new prints to go alongside all-new elements like blue visors and a radar-like scope for the Specialist trooper.

Pricing enters at the usual $19.99 that we’ve come to expect after last year’s refresh to the battle pack formula. That price then includes a miniature AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon, which makes pretty solid usage of the 119 included bricks.

This set will also be notably celebrating the 20th anniversay of the Clone Wars originally coming out, with a little insignia on the side of the box to mark the occasion. Whether that means we’ll be seeing any other kits that look to honor the release of the Prequel Trilogy film remains to be seen, but even getting a single one is great given how focused the lineup has been on Original Trilogy and Disney+ series sets as of late.

Joining the rest of the LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets, the 501st Battle Pack will be launching at the start of next year with a $19.99 price tag.

Youngsters can lead their own 501st Clone Troopers unit with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Battle Pack (75345) for ages 6 and up. It features 4 new-for-January-2023 LEGO minifigures – a 501st Officer, 501st Clone Specialist and 2 501st Heavy Troopers – each with a weapon for action play. The set also includes a buildable AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon with a spring-loaded shooter and a seat for a LEGO minifigure. This popular building toy makes a cool gift for kids, letting them recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars action and adding extra fun play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars sets.

Slave 1 Microfighter

As the final set of the wave that we’re getting a first look at, the new Slave 1 Microfighter joins the LEGO Star Wars 2023 collection as the latest scaled down vehicle. Now limited to just one of these releases per year, the latest Microfighter arrives with 85 pieces alongside the single minifigure. Boba Fett is rocking his updated armor from the Disney+ series, with this $9.99 set marking a more affordable way to bring home the character.

Give kids a cool introduction to LEGO® Star Wars™ building toys with Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter (75344) for ages 6 and up.This microscale LEGO brick version of the iconic starship, as seen in the classic Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, features 2 flick shooters for attacking enemy starfighters and adjustable wings for flight and landing. The included LEGO minifigure of Boba Fett, which comes with a blaster and a jetpack accessory element, fits inside the opening cockpit.

All three of the new LEGO Star Wars 2023 sets are slated to hit shelves on January 1. As for the rest of the collection coming out next, be sure to check out all of the news in our last roundup. There’s a whole catalog of kits due out in 2023, and we have all of the latest details on what to expect from the lineup before official reveals go live in the coming months.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!