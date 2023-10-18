Arcade1Up 14-game Mortal Kombat cabinet now $120 off at $380 shipped, more from $180

Alongside a few other machines from the brand, Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Midway Legacy 30th Anniversary Edition Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine down at $379.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this is a $120 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 under our September mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since its launch around this time last year. Not to be confused with the now $180 standard Countercade version, this model has 14 “iconic” games including everything from the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and MK 3 to Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more. It also sports a much more epic footprint with a 17-inch full color display, real-feel joysticks and buttons, and original licensed artwork with a light up marquee for the game room. The companion app is another notable addition here, allowing gamers to “compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards, and join a community…across the country.” Head below for more Arcade1Up deals. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Prefer to do your arcade-style gaming on Xbox? Check out this ongoing price drop on the “world’s first’ officially licensed Xbox arcade controller from 8Bitdo. Currently matching its all-time low at $108 shipped, you can get a complete breakdown of its feature set and the historical discount details in our previous deal coverage

Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat Arcade features:

  • Join the legacy: Library of 14 iconic games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2 & 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more!
  • Authentic gaming at its finest: Relive the golden era of arcade gaming with original licensed artwork, real-feel joysticks and buttons, light up marquee, and a molded faux coin door.
  • Enjoy Wi-Fi enabled gaming and unlimited free play: Compete with friends, post scores to leaderboards and download the Companion App to join a community of gamers across the country.
  • 21st century technology brings retro games to life: Powerful processors deliver crisp graphics on a 17” full color high-resolution LCD screen; enjoy arcade-quality sound with integrated speakers and ajustable volume.

