The ‘world’s first’ officially licensed Xbox arcade controller from 8Bitdo drops back to $108 today

While we have seen a couple price drops on 8Bitdo’s new model Xbox Arcade Stick, both the white and black variants are now dropping to $107.99 shipped via the official Amazon storefront. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This one launched as the “world’s first” officially licensed Xbox arcade controller back in June of this year at $120, and it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked since. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This model delivers a more traditional setup centered around a joy-stick, unlike the button-only PS5 and PC Razer model that just launched, alongside a series of ten arcade-style face buttons. You’ll also find a traditional 3.5mm headphone/audio jack and the ability to use it both wired or tether-free with up to 30 hours of wireless playtime per charge. This model also works alongside the brand’s Ultimate software so you can leverage bespoke button mapping, adjustable stick sensitivity, and more. Get a closer look right here and down below.

Considering this is the world’s first officially licensed controller of its type, you’ll need to stick with the deal above if the official seal of approval is important to you. Otherwise, check out something like the PXN Arcade Fight Stick that works with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC, and windows at $49 shipped.

This morning saw a $50 price drop go live on new condition Xbox Series X consoles if you’re looking for another one, or know someone who is. And be sure to check out some of the latest drops from 8Bitdo below:

8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox features:

First Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above.

Wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity.

Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software. Customizable button mapping.

Fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. 3.5mm Audio Jack and volume control.

30 play hours max with 4 hours charging time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!