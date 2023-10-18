Ride all winter long on Echelon’s regularly up to $800 EX3 connected fitness bike at $312

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Echelon EX3 Smart Connected Fitness Bike to keep you in shape over the winter and beyond. The regularly $800 connected riding experience has now dropped to $312.01 shipped. That’s up to $488 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this model bouncing in the $400 to $630 range at Amazon throughout the spring and summer this year, it has fetched closer to full price for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal comes within $12 of the limited Woot sale we tracked late last month as well. Dive into more details on the Echelon experience over at Connect the Watts and head below for more details.

The Echelon EX3 Smart Connected Fitness Bike keeps the workouts going all year round with a “FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership with access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes.” Features include a tablet stand to follow along with classes, or Netflix for that matter, alongside 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, fully adjustable toe cages, and padded bullhorn handlebars.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

