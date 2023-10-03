Tested: SANDMARC makes the best steel and titanium Apple Watch bands I have ever seen [Exclusive deal]

It’s time go hands-on with SANDMARC’s beautiful titanium Apple Watch bands. After the release of its more affordable stainless steel variants and just before the launch of its amazing new iPhone 15 cases, SANDMARC unleashed a high-end take on the Apple Watch Ultra bracelet-style strap. And not to spoil this entire review, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Made from Grade 4 titanium and now joining its stainless steel models, head below for a closer look and some hands-on impressions of the SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch Ultra Band – you’ll also find an exclusive discount.

Hands-on with the SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch Ultra Band

The Titanium Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band from SANDMARC, as the name suggests, is made of either Grade 2 or the even higher-end Grade 4 type. The main differences being the higher corrosion and rust resistance, lower ductility and superior strength on the Grade 4, which is the model we are hands-on with today. However, much like its even more affordable stainless steel variants, you really can’t go wrong here in my opinion.

Style your Apple Watch Ultra with our everyday titanium band. Crafted from Titanium that is waterproof and lightweight. A timeless piece perfect for formal wear & on-the-go adventures. Designed for the Apple Watch Ultra, made to match and wear as a pair.

Independently tested through a California third-party lab for chemical analysis (UNS R50400), our Grade 2 & Grade 4 titanium are meant to withstand conditions the Apple Watch Ultra is made for.

They feature hidden butterfly-style clasps with dual button release for a clean look and a matching colorway with Apple’s Titanium Case. They are compatible with both Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2.

The SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch Ultra Band carries a $329.99 list, but you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock the total down to $296.99 on the Grade 4 variant and $179.99 on the Grade 2 model. The stainless steel versions will also drop in price with our code down to $116.99 from the usual $130 – you can get a closer look at this one right here.

Features at a glance:

Titanium Grade 4

316L Stainless Steel Connector

Glass Film Coating for Scratch Resistance

Waterproof, durable & lightweight Titanium material

Matching color-way with Apple’s Titanium Case

Wider body to accommodate the larger size

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Ultra

9to5Toys’ Take

Not all metal Apple Watch straps are made equal, and for a price like this, I would certainly hope not. SANDMARC is clearly targeting the high-end market here, and doing it well in my opinion. This is the kind of metal bracelet that wouldn’t be out of place on a $3,000 to $10,000 (or potentially much more than that) automatic mechanical watch from the likes of Longines, Tudor, or maybe even Rolex if you ask me. It is the kind of strap the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 truly deserve if you’re into the metal vibes here.

One real standout for me here is the deployant-style clasp that connects the strap to your wrist. It is of the clean, or invisible if you will, type leaving the pattern of links intact the entire way around your arm. It snaps together flush with a sort of interior butterfly-style connector, complete with a dual push-button release. Anyone who has worn a bracelet clasp without dual pushers knows the inherent game of chance you’re playing with what could be a very expensive timepiece, smart or otherwise – with a single button release, accidents can happen. At best leaving your watch dangling loosely on your arm and at worst, allowing it to bounce off the concrete below your feet (let’s at least hope you notice it’s not on your wrist anymore before you walk away). SANDMARC’s dual button release – a design choice we see employed on a wide range of higher-end bracelets used by some of the world’s most prestigious and beloved watchmakers – helps to ensure this doesn’t ever happen. It is far more unlikely that both release buttons are triggered by accident than one.

Traditionally speaking, in the proper mechanical watch world, metal bracelets have been employed on sport pieces for years, as opposed to something in the rubber or fabric categories. While we do see high-end watches ship with Nato or rubberized bands, historically the metal bracelet was the option of choice for watchmakers and aficionados, especially when it comes to diver pieces. While Apple Watch Ultra and the new Ultra 2 are purpose-built for much more than just exploring the depths (keeping in mind I have not tested it underwater for any length of time), there’s just something about my love of historical diving watch designs and the way SANDMARC has crafted its Titanium and steel links, lugs, and deployant that just feels right for Apple’s flagship, adventure-ready timepiece.

It is suitable with a suit in the board room, a bathing suit on the deck of the yacht, or a diving suit 20 fathoms below the sea – I also feel like it’s an amazing choice for date night, casual or otherwise. It does seem a bit out of place on hikes, during marathons, and for cross training sessions, sure. But considering you already secured something appropriate for those activities when you purchased the Ultra, and how simple it is to flip the straps out with Apple’s lug system, your first-party band of choice and a SANDMARC metal bracelet land the best 1-2 punch in the Apple Watch Ultra strap game as far as I’m concerned.

