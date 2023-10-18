HyperX’s 2023 Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset sees first Amazon deal today at $150

Amazon is now offering its very first chance to save on the new HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset. This set just hit Amazon back in August at $170 and has held strong at the MSRP, until now. Both the black and black/red sets are now marked down to $149.99 shipped. This is the very first deal we have tracked on Amazon and a subsequent all-time low there. As you’ll know from our hands-on review where we highlighted this set’s comfort and audio clarity, you’re looking at the latest HyperX wireless headset compatible with PC and PlayStation 4/5. They deliver up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge alongside an aluminum frame covered in HyperX signature memory foam and “premium leatherette” ear pads. On the audio front, each cup carries angled 53mm drivers that have been tuned by “HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.” Onboard volume and mute controls as well as the removable boom-style mic round out the feature set here. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

Drop down to the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset to save some cash while remaining inside the brand’s ecosystem of PC battlestation gear. This set is current selling for 26% below the usual $100 price tag at just over $74 shipped with even wider wired platform compatibility.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.

Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.

Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.

