Razer launches new ultra-lightweight BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Gaming Headset

Razer has now unleashed the latest edition to its “award-winning” BlackShark headset line with the new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset. Razer’s new gaming headset is looking to deliver an esports-grade audio solution with a new ultra-lightweight design – the lightest in the lineup yet – alongside an improved fit, and the brand’s “industry-leading” HyperSpeed Wireless Technology. The new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for purchase, and you can get all of the details you need down below. 

New Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer says its latest BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed set delivers a wireless, particularly lightweight “esports headset [that] elevates the standard, delivering non-stop comfort and extraordinary performance for marathon gaming sessions.”

Weighing in at 280g, it is indeed the “lightest wireless BlackShark headset in existence,” according to the brand. It features optimized weight reductions and enhanced clamping force in order to create a “perfect seal for focused gameplay” while remaining comfortable for extended gaming sessions.

Razer says it has implemented “breathable hybrid fabric and plush leatherette memory foam cushions alongside its next-generation HyperClear Super Wideband Mic”:

This next-generation bendable mic captures such incredible detail that every shot call sounds clear, rich, and natural, unmatched by other current wireless headsets. With high-definition, pro-level voice quality, strategizing and executing plans with your team has never sounded better. These factors position the HyperClear Super Wideband Mic at the zenith of all wireless headset mics – remaining unrivaled by its competition.

Joining the patented Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers, the new set also leverages the brand’s HyperSpeed Wireless Technology designed to ensure “maximum responsiveness and reliable connectivity.” The Razer SmartSwitch button is also in place here, allowing gamers to quickly switch between PC and mobile devices, or 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity with a single touch. 

The 70-hour battery life and USB-C charging action roundup the main feature set here. 

The new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset is now available for purchase in black at $129.99 shipped

