meross’ 2023 HomeKit water leak detector system safeguards your home at $25 (35% off)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Water Leak Detector with the hub you’ll need to use it included for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon on the listing page to redeem the deal price. Regularly $37, this is more than 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at within $3 of the all-time low for the second-best price we have tracked since its release in May. You’ll also still find the sensor on its own marked down to $17, but you’ll need the meross hub if you don’t already have one to use it. Like most smart water sensors, it is designed to provide peace of mind, connecting to your HomeKit setup to deliver real-time updates in case of a water leak. A notable option for in the basement, near a fish tank, washing machines, or otherwise, this model can provide audible alarms and notifications directly to your device in case of a water emergency in your home. Head below for more details.

Today’s deals are clearly quite competitive in the smart water leak detector space, especially with HomeKit support included, but there are more affordable solutions. If you don’t need the smart features, something like this basic battery-operated Govee Water Detector is a viable option that will otherwise provide a similar autonomous service for $13 Prime shipped.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the deal we are tracking on Eve’s latest HomeKit Door and Window sensor with Matter support as well as this 2-pack of TP-Link’s new Tapo Matter light switches that are now starting from $35 lows. Head over to our smart home hub for more as well.

meross Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, 2.4GHz WiFi, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!