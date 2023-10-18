Eve’s latest HomeKit Door and Window sensor with Matter falls to new $40 all-time low (25% off)

Amazon now offers the Eve Door & Window with Matter for $39.95 shipped. This is down from its usual $50 price tag after you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $10 for the first time. It’s one of the only markdowns so far period, but also happens to be a new all-time low at 25% off. This is $2.50 under our previous mention, as well. The refreshed Eve Door and Window sensor comes backed with newfound Thread and Matter connectivity in order to unlock the capabilities of your Siri smart home. Hooking into all of the automations of your HomeKit setup, you can use this sensor to automatically turn on lights when a door is opened, not let the AC turn on if there’s a window open, and countless other things.

We’d normally recommend going with the original model that lacks Matter support, but it actually sells for the same price as the all-new version above. That’s sale prices for you though, so in this rare instance going with the latest and greatest is actually the best value around.

Although you could just skip Eve entirely and go with the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2, that also comes equipped with Matter and sells for less. You’re giving up the compact build of the model on sale above in favor of a far bulkier design, but that may very well be worth it for a $27 price tag.

All of the other best gear for your HomeKit and Siri setup is also now up for grabs over in our smart home guide.

Eve Door and Window sensor features:

See the current open/closed state at a glance. Create automations to control other connected devices in your home whenever doors or windows are opened or closed (available on selected platforms). Review time and duration statistics to make smarter choices in the Eve app for iOS. Matter-enabled to let you seamlessly monitor your home across smartphones and voice assistants of all major platforms. Cutting-edge Thread network technology for a robust smart home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!