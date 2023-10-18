Land a 2-pack of TP-Link’s new Tapo Matter light switches starting from $35 lows, more from $20

After debuting back in June, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the 2023 model TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Switches. Amazon is now offering the dimmer-ready 2-pack for $37.95 or the non-dimmer 2-pack at $34.99, both with free shipping. Regularly $50 and $45 respectively, this is up to 24% off the going rates. The dimmer set is now at a new Amazon all-time low and the more basic set is matching the best we have tracked since release. Both of which offer full Matter support for multi platform-compatibility and a unified control setup ready to integrate the rest of your setup – with Matter, “users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.” From there, you’ll find all of the usual smart switch amenities including voice and app control, custom timers and schedules, and the ability to create automations across smart home platforms. Head below for more details.

If the 2-pack is overkill for your needs, we are also tracking the singles in both dimmer and non-dimmer configurations at $23.99 and $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 and $25, this is within $1 of our previous mention and within a few bucks on the non-dimmer model. While not as good a value on a per switch basis as the featured deals up top, they are less out of pocket right now and deliver the same feature set as described above.

While we are talking smart home, a new all-time low hit Eve’s latest HomeKit Door and Window sensor with Matter this morning at 25% off the going rate. And over in our smart home hub you’ll find even more including offers on the Philips Hue dimmable smart bulb, the Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa at $30, and a solid deal on Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights, just to name a few. Everything else awaits right here.

TP-Link Matter Smart Switch features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter also allows you to control devices via multiple smart home systems at the same time through its Multi-Admin feature.

