Oral-B’s AI Genius X Electric Toothbrush falls back to Prime Day price at $100 (50% off)

Joining this deal on a no-frills Philips Sonicare model, Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush for $99.99 shipped for folks looking for a more high-tech solution. Regularly $200, this is a straight 50% or $100 price drop and the best we can find. Now available in all three colorways at the discounted rate, this offer is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well as the fall Prime Day list we saw a week ago today. You’ll score all of the usual features of an electric toothbrush – 2-minute timer, rechargeable battery, and replaceable brush heads – alongside the ability to leverage an AI-based personal coach to ensure you “cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time.” All of which is accommodated by way of a Bluetooth connection to the smart app and comes alongside the included brush head, charger, and travel case. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, for folks that don’t care about the high-tech AI stuff, there’s a whole lot of cash to be saved. We happen to still be tracking a solid 25% price drop on the Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, which is currently selling for just $20 Prime shipped via the official Amazon listing. This one delivers 2 weeks of battery life alongside the ever-important 2-minute timer for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal. 

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush features:

  • Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style
  • Gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time
  • Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone
  • Includes: Rechargeable handle, 1 brush head, a charger and a travel case

