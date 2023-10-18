Today’s best Android app deals: Pumped BMX 2, Mega Mall Story, Earthlings Beware!, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Pumped BMX 2

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is ready and waiting below the fold for your money saving pleasure. Dive into this deal on Acer’s gaming Chromebook 516 GE with a 120Hz screen as well as Jabra’s Elite 5 ANC earbuds with Google Fast Pair at a new all-time low, but for right now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Pumped BMX 2, Mega Mall Story, Earthlings Beware!, realMyst, Trail Boss BMX, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Pumped BMX 2 features:

Ride your way through increasingly challenging levels while pulling off crazy trick combinations. 16 authentic BMX tricks can be combined with flips, spins, grinds and manuals for almost unlimited creativity. Includes a totally redesigned tutorial system so in just a few minutes anyone can be shredding like a pro.

