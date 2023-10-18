Jabra’s Elite 5 ANC earbuds fall to new all-time low with Google Fast Pair at $90 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. This discount drops from the usual $150 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low of 40% off. It’s $20 under our previous mention from last week’s fall Prime Day sale, and is the first time we’ve seen these earbuds marked down below the $100 price range. The savings today apply to all three of the different colorways, as well. We explore what to expect below the fold, and our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case.

But if you just want to go with the latest from Jabra no matter the cost, we just saw the brand debut a pair of new releases. To close out last month, Jabra just debuted the new Elite 10 ANC earbuds which deliver the usual form-factor with some higher-end additions like Dolby Atmos playback. There’s also the more fitness-oriented Elite 8 Active, both of which we just reviewed.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!