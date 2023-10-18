Store your vintage Xbox library on WD_BLACK’s 5TB P10 Game Drive down at $100 ($20/TB)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $125, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $10 below our previous mention and within $9 of the best price we have tracked on the PlayStation/PC edition. It certainly isn’t as fast as the speedy SSD Game Drives, but at $100 ($20 per TB) you’re scoring more than double the storage for the price, making for a more economical choice for storing your previous-generation game library and just about anything else you might want on an external storage drive. This particular 5TB model is designed for Xbox with the usual WD_BLACK housing alongside a 3-year warranty on the “purpose-built for gamers” design. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

You could drop down to the $75 2TB model. While it’s not quite as good a per TB value as the lead deal, it is a lower out of pocket price right now. This model delivers the same build quality and specs as the one above, just with the lighter storage capacity.

If you are looking to take it up a notch in terms of speed, it doesn’t get much better than the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD. Giving even the most pro non-gaming SSDs a run for their money at 2,000MB/s, it also sports built-in RGB lighting you customize with the WD app. The 1TB model is still on sale for $105 and you can land a 2TB at $160 right now. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

