These custom iced out diamond and platinum Apple gadgets will only cost you $250,000

You can go naked or slap a high-end leather cover on your shiny new iPhone 15 while wearing your pricey Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a pair of flagship AirPods Max, or you can buy the $250,000 Golden Concept Billionaire’s Gadgets collection that encrusts your Apple kit in diamonds and platinum. As if Apple’s top-of-the-line tech wasn’t pricey enough, the folks over at Golden Concept have decided to take everything up about 225,000 notches. After making headlines in 2022 with the “world’s most expensive Apple Watch case,” Golden Concept is back at it again with its diamond-set iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple headphones, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and more. You might want to head below for a closer look even if you don’t plan on cleaning out your savings and getting a third job to buy the new Billionaire’s Gadgets collection

Billionaire’s Gadgets collection – Custom iced out platinum Apple gear

The new Billionaire’s Gadgets collection delivers what it refers to as “heavily modified, platinum-plated and diamond-set versions” of Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra 2. That’s on top of a very special set of AirPods Max, Golden Concept’s first Swiss-made automatic watch, “which has been built to match the dimensions of the Apple Watch Series 9,” and diamond-coated version of Golden Concept’s Royal Edition Apple Watch case.

All of which comes presented in a handcrafted black oak box with a white leather interior that will be “tailor-made to suit the preferences of the customer, with multiple customization options available.”

And if you want one, it’ll cost a cool $250,000.

Here’s a closer look and breakdown of each of the pieces in the kit:

Custom Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Custom 213g platinum backplate

2,448 hand-set, brilliant-cut diamonds

36.72 carats

Total labor time of 136 hours

Custom Apple AirPod Max

Platinum-plated earcups

1,395 hand-set, brilliant-cut diamonds

41.85 carats

Total labor time of 160 hours

Custom Apple Watch Ultra 2

Redesigned with 59g platinum casing on top and bottom of watch

677 hand-set, brilliant-cut diamonds adorning the top, sides, button, and crown of the watch

6.98 carats

Stone-setting labor time of 39.5 hours

Golden Concept Royal Iced Edition Apple Watch case

Inspired by Golden Concept’s ‘Royal Edition’ crafted for footballer Vinicius Jr. during the 2022 World Cup

3,066 hand-set, brilliant-cut diamonds

27.59 carats

Stone-setting labor time of 173 hours

Unique ‘single click’ clasp mechanism enables easy interchange with an Apple Watch, allowing customers to switch between watch models

Golden Concept’s first Swiss-made Automatic Watch

Encased within the Royal Iced Edition is Golden Concept’s flagship, Swiss-made automatic skeleton watch that matches the dimensions of the Apple Watch Series 9

Operates on SW300 movement

Unavailable to purchase separately

