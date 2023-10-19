Philips Hue’s medium lumen color smart bulb now $19 off at second-best price of $36

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $35.84 shipped. Normally selling for $55, today’s offer is now arriving as the second-best discount to date. It clocks in $19 off while beating our previous mention by an extra $3. We did see it sell for $1 less back in June, with this being the best discount since. This higher lumen model delivers a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, arriving as the equivalent of a 75W tradition bulb. Head below for a full rundown of its smart features.

Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Philips Hue makes some of the most reliable smart bulbs on the market, and its latest offering certainly embodies that after months of personal usage.

But if you don’t need the color lighting features, we’re also tracking a discount on this Philips Hue dimmable smart bulb. It’s a more affordable model at just $12, and includes the same dual Bluetooth and Zigbee support as the discount we covered above. It’s also at one of the best prices ever, too, thanks to a 25% price cut.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!