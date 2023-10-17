This Philips Hue dimmable smart bulb works with Bluetooth and Zigbee at just $12 (Save 25%)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $11.88 after the on-page coupon is clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $16 price tag and amounting to the best price cut of the year. It’s 25% off in total and marking the best price we have ever seen at a few cents below the previous all-time low from back in April. This A19 smart bulb delivers the perfect solution to get in on the benefits of the Philips Hue ecosystem for the first time. It works by itself or with the brand’s stable of smart home accessories thanks to both Bluetooth and Zigbee support. Head below for more.

The Philips Hue White Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb may only have dimmable features, but it’s still one of the most affordable solutions out there for smart lighting. At $12 each, you’ll be able to outfit your home with the equivalent of 75W incandescent lighting without needing any gear out of the box. Then down the line if you do want to take advantage of HomeKit or the advanced scheduling and automation features, you can pair it with the Hue bridge.

At just $12, you’ll also be hard-pressed to find a better value out there for a smart bulb. Not only is Philips Hue one of the most reliable brands out there, but the versatility of the bulb is going to far outclass what you’ll find from the competition. So whether you’re just getting started with the Hue ecosystem or need to convert yet another light over to the smart side of things, this discounted dimmable bulb can fit into your setup.

Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb features:

New to smart lighting? Get started with easy smart lighting with this Hue smart bulbs Just using Bluetooth, without the Hue Hub, you can control up to 10 lights in 1 room. Comfy on the couch? No need to get up to change your lights. Control your lights using the Hue Bluetooth app or with just your voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. secure smart lighting ecosystem.

