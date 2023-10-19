SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 spatial gaming headset back at $60 Amazon low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the popular SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset at $59.99 shipped. This set launched last summer at $100 and is now a solid 40% off the going rate to deliver the best price around. While we did see it briefly drop about $0.20 lower back in February, today’s deal is otherwise matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered around the custom-designed Nova Acoustic System, this set is said to feature “best-in-class audio for gaming” alongside the ability to “fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming pro-grade parametric EQ.” They deliver 360-degree spatial audio – fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound – as well as an adjustable design – height-adjusting, rotating earcups with AirWeave memory foam cushions and a stretchy band. From there, you’ll find customizable lighting options with 16.8 million colors, a ClearCast Gen 2 mic that “silences background noise,” and the ability connect to PC, PlayStation, Switch, or mobile devices over a USB-C connection. Head below for more details and additional SteelSeries audio deals.

More SteelSeries headset deals:

Once you have browsed through the headset deals above, be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the brand’s RGB Alias mics purpose-built for gamers and streamers. Now available for purchase, there are both USB and XLR models at the ready and all of the details you need are right here.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 features:

Almighty Audio — Custom-designed Nova Acoustic System features best-in class audio for gaming with High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize your ideal sound experience with a first-in gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ.Specific uses for product : Gaming

360 degree Spatial Audio — Immersive surround sound transports you to the gaming world, letting you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage. *Fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 / Microsoft Spatial Sound.

Adjustable for Perfect Fit — The ComfortMAX System includes height-adjusting, rotating earcups with AirWeave Memory Foam cushions and a stretchy band. The lightweight form of the headset keeps you comfortable no matter how long you play.

