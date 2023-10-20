Asus ROG Falchion Ace 65% mechanical keyboard can toggle between two PCs for $90

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion Ace 65% RGB Compact Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $120, which it has largely remained at for most of the year since its launch back in December, today’s deal is the sixth discount we have seen, and lands as the second-lowest price, coming in only $10 above the all-time low from March. It even beats out ASUS’ own website which currently sits at its original MSRP. You’ll save a lot more desk space with this compact keyboard, designed at 65% the size of a standard one. You’ll also gain smoother keystrokes and stability thanks to its ROG switch stabilizer, plus ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps and built-in sound-dampening foam for improved acoustics. It also features dual USB-C ports allowing you to quick-toggle switch between two PCs, making this an ideal addition for those with a larger battlestation. You can head below for more.

And for more options to upgrade your battlestation, Amazon is offering the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50. With its 400 IPS precision and up to 12000 DPI sensitivity, you’ll gain better accuracy and responsiveness during your gameplay for a competitive advantage. Its Ultra-fast LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology paired alongside a 1ms response rate gives you a lag-free gameplay of up to 250 hours on a single AA battery.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Sony INZONE H7 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset, giving you 360-degree spatial sound support alongside up to 40 hours of wireless gameplay action and compatibility with both PC and PlayStation 5. Or head on over to our PC Gaming hub for even more up-to-date deals on everything you’ll need to build or upgrade your battlestation.

ROG Falchion Ace 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Compact design: 65% keyboard in a 60% frame masterfully incorporates arrow and navigation keys

ROG NX mechanical switches: Lubricated stem and housing for smoother clicks and to eliminate bouncing noise respectively, fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great, consistent keystrokes

Dual USB-C: Flexible port placement for a neater setup, and enable users to quick-toggle switch between two PCs

Better typing experience: Specially designed ROG switch stabilizer to ensure smooth keystrokes and stability for longer keys, plus ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps and built-in sound-dampening foam for improved acoustics

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!