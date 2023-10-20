Save up to 48% on Sony’s 360-degree spatial H7 INZONE PS5 and PC headset at $120

After the launch of the new INZONE earbuds and our subsequent hands-on review, Amazon is now offering a deep deal on the Sony INZONE H7 Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a particularly notable 48% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While they have been hovering closer to $148 over the last couple months, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked outside of an extremely limited offer at $115 for the July Prime Day event. The H7 set is the mid-tier option in the lineup now coming in just $22 above the entry-level model and a good $120 under the high-end variant. Even still, you’re scoring Sony’s 360-degree spatial sound support alongside up to 40 hours of wireless gameplay action and compatibility with both PC and PlayStation 5. Custom audio options are available within the companion INZONE hub app and you’ll find a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function extending from the “soft headband and smooth ear pads.” Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the differences between the H3 and H9 INZONE headsets. And then head below for more. 

A more affordable headset option with even wider platform compatibility comes by way of the discount we are still tracking on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 spatial gaming headset. While not a wireless option, they are fully compatible with Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 and Microsoft Spatial Sound with a much lower $60 price tag (currently 40% off). 

As we mentioned above, Sony just expanded its INZONE headset lineup with a new set of wireless earbuds and the mid-range H5 over-ears. You can get a complete rundown of what to expect from our launch coverage and hands-on video review as well.

Just be sure to scope out the details on the new Sony Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore PS5 headset and earbuds while you’re at it. 

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

  • Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming for precise rival detection.Specific uses for product : Audio
  • Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads
  • Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function
  • Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay
  • Up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

