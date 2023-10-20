Satechi debuts new vegan-leather iPad Pro case with Smart Connector passthrough [Deal]

Satechi is now launching a new iPad Pro companion with its first-ever case for Apple’s latest tablet. Applying the same vegan-leather we’ve seen from other recent debuts into the brand’s stable, the new magnetic case protects your iPad Pro while maintaining support for companion accessories like Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

The very first iPad Pro case from Satechi is hitting the scene today. The simple accessory covers your device in a vegan-leather build that comes in both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations. Any of Apple’s latest iPad Pros will fit, although it is designed specifically for the newest M2 models.

The biggest selling point of Satechi’s new iPad Pro case is that it has a built-in Smart Connector passthrough. It’s one of the only covers we have ever seen to include such a feature and means that you don’t have to compromise when using something like Apple’s Magic Keyboard. So you can detach the keyboard when you’re just looking to use the tablet in more creative ways, while still getting some protection.

There are also magnets that hold everything in place, although it’s worth noting that you won’t actually be able to close the Magic Keyboard. This case is more meant for use in conjunction with the accessory at a desk and then disconnecting your tablet without losing protection.

There’s also an Apple Pencil 2 holder on the side as well. Meant to give you a little extra support for keeping the accessory in place when you put an iPad Pro in your bag, the Satechi case will ensure it stays locked right into the spot on the side of your tablet. On top of just keeping it from getting lost in your bag, it’ll also keep Pencil 2 in the right place to stay charged.

Give your iPad Pro the protection it needs and deserves with this stylish and efficient Vegan Leather Magnetic Case for iPad Pro. Crafted with style and functionality in mind, this case not only shields your iPad Pro from scuffs and scratches, but also adds a touch of sophistication to your device.

The new Satechi Vegan-Leather iPad Pro case is now available for purchase direct from the company. It has a $44.99 MSRP, although you can currently save thanks to a launch sale. Applying code IPAD at checkout will take 20% off for a limited time, dropping the new release down to $35.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!