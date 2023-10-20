Level Lock HomeKit smart lock beats fall Prime Day at $172 (Reg. $249), Level Bolt at $140

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock HomeKit Smart Lock for $172.30 shipped. This is down from its usual $249 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s 31% off, and also beating our previous mention from last week’s fall Prime Day sale by an extra $8. Level’s standard smart lock arrives with its signature design that blends seemlessly into your front door. It hardly looks like it supports HomeKit and Siri control out of the box, let alone NFC keycard unlocking and support for using your existing keys. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too, which includes the same housing.

While it isn’t beating the fall Prime Day pricing from last week, Amazon is giving you another chance to score that pre-holiday price tag on the Level Bolt smart lock. This solution packs an even more novel design that is entirely invisible on your door. It installs in about as slim of a profile as imaginable, all while letting you lock and unlock the door with HomeKit, Siri, Ring, and your smartphone. It lacks some of the extra ways to unlock that the model above does, but will get you some added security and convenience for less at $140. That’s $60 off the going rate and matching our previous mention as one of the year’s best price cuts.

Speaking of deals still kicking it from Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale, we’re still tracking a rare chance to save on ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat Enhanced. This isn’t quite at the best price of the year, but is now dropping down to $170. This lets you tame inconsistent fall weather with HomeKit and Siri, just like the Level Locks above.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

