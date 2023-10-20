Today’s best Android app deals: Residual, Snake Core, Groundskeeper2, more

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now at the ready just after the jump. Check out this deal on Samsung’s M8 AirPlay 2 smart monitor at $445 and the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ tablets, but for now we are zeroing-in on the software deals. Highlights include titles like Residual, Snake Core, Groundskeeper2, Neoteria, INC:The Beginning, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Residual features:

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.

