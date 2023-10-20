Today’s best Android app deals: Residual, Snake Core, Groundskeeper2, more

Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now at the ready just after the jump. Check out this deal on Samsung’s M8 AirPlay 2 smart monitor at $445 and the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ tablets, but for now we are zeroing-in on the software deals. Highlights include titles like Residual, Snake Core, Groundskeeper2, Neoteria, INC:The Beginning, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Residual features:

In a forgotten galaxy full of strange planets, a lone explorer crash-lands on one with an ancient alien secret. Venture forth from the shipwreck across a harsh, unpredictable, procedurally generated world. Harvest food and make campfires to stay alive. Craft science-fiction survival tools like teleporters and mining devices. Unearth alien technology capable of repairing the ship. Hunger, cosmic storms, hostile plant life and the mysterious ooze are among the many obstacles you’ll face.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!