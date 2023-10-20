Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/+ tablets see first cash discounts from $463 (Reg. $520+)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save some cash on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Just released earlier in the month, the recent debut drops to $542.73 shipped for the 128GB Wi-Fi model. It’s down from the usual $600 price tag and marking a new all-time low – just as you’d expect from the first-ever cash discount. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

The savings today also continue over to the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This more entry-level version is now down to $462.73 when you opt for the 256GB capacity. It drops from the typical $520 price tag and marks a new all-time low. This price cut too is the very first chance to save on the recent release and amounts to $57 in savings.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers much of what you’ll find from its higher-end alternative – just with a few downgrades. There’s only a 10.9-inch screen, which comes backed by 2GB of less RAM as well as a smaller battery. Samsung also includes an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera on the FE+ model above that is lacking on the base configuration here.

Both tablets are also getting in on another launch discount, which bundle either one with a free Smart Book Cover. It’s valued at $80, so for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ you’d pay the full $600 price tag, and with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE you’d pay $450. The cash discounts are a bit better for those who don’t want the case, but there’s no denying the added value for those who appreciate the first-party accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features:

Be blown away by the large 12.4-inch screen. There’s plenty of room to follow your passions, whether you’re taking an online photography class or unwinding with cat videos. Dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

