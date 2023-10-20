UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger with 15W MagSafe falls to $130 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger with MagSafe. Dropping in price for one of the first times, the new release lands at $129.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. It’s on sale from the usual $180 price tag, delivering $50 in savings along the way while beating our previous mention by an extra $10. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger arrives with an unconventional 4-in-1 design. Normally that would mean having four ports to plug in gear. But with this new release, it actually means having dual USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a 15W MagSafe charger on top. All housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, the desktop build can top off your iPhone 14 or the upcoming 15 series at its full rate while still having enough juice for a MacBook and other accessories.

Then be sure to check out all of the other gear for your iPhone 15 in our smartphone accessories guide. We have a fresh lineup of price cuts now that the work week is coming to a close, with holdovers from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event and more recent offers that just got in on the savings.

UGREEN Nexode MagSafe charger features:

This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 12-14 series. Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Pro M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min. With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time

