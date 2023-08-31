UGREEN debuts new 100W GaN charging station with folding 15W MagSafe pad [Deal]

UGREEN today is expanding its lineup of Nexode chargers with its most versatile offering yet. Not just a USB-C GaN wall adapter and not just a MagSafe charger, the new 100W power station is able to refuel four devices at once from its mix of USB-C ports and a 15W magnetic charging pad up top.

UGREEN Nexode 100W charger debuts with 15W MagSafe

With a unique design like this, we have to talk about the form factor of the new UGREEN Nexode 100W charger first. The soda can-sized accessory houses all of its GaN charging tech in a rounded rectangular build that features a MagSafe pad on the top. That magnetic charger rests on a hinge that can flip up and become a stand for your iPhone, positioning it at the right angle for taking advantage of StandBy mode.

Speaking of MagSafe, UGREEN isn’t skimping out and is implementing the full 15W charging spec to make sure its new Nexode 100W charger is built for iPhone 15 and beyond. It’ll, of course, work for existing iPhone 14 models, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series devices. The other three elements of this 4-in-1 charger arrive on the front of the base and give you a pair of USB-C slots alongside a USB-A slot. The whole power station is centered around GaN II technology, with built-in temperature detection to monitor power consumption.

Those three ports share the 100W output, meaning you’re able to charge everything from an M2 MacBook Pro to an Apple Watch, an iPad, and really any other gadget.

This isn’t the first brand we’ve seen adopt a form factor like this. Anker has had a few different models so far that take a MagSafe pad and slap it onto the top of a posable joint. Earlier this year saw the new 3-in-1 Charging Cube debut with full 15W MagSafe support, much like the new UGREEN Nexode 100W model. But taking things a bit further than Anker’s counterpart, the new release from UGREEN ditches the focus on your everyday carry with three ports you can use for anything.

Now launching on Amazon, the new UGREEN Nexode 100W Charger with 15W MagSafe is available for purchase and shipping well before iPhone 15 arrives. It debuts with a $179.99 price tag, though it has a launch discount that takes $30 off your purchase. That lets you bring home the new release for $149.99 for a limited time.

