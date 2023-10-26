Bundle Amazon’s smart Echo Studio speaker and Echo Sub at $248 shipped (Reg. $330)

Amazon is now giving folks a chance to save big on a notable smart Echo speaker and home entertainment bundle. You’ll find the Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundled together for $247.99 shipped. Regularly $330 as a bundle, purchasing the Echo Studio smart speaker at the regular $200 and Echo Sub individually at $130 would run you as much. Today’s deal is $82 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon this year for this package. This is only the second major discount on this bundle, coming within $0.50 of the all-time low. You’re landing Amazon’s current-generation top-of-the-line smart speaker complete with five drivers, direct voice control over your audio streaming services, and the ability to “automatically sense the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.” Add in some serious bass with the Echo sub, and you’re looking at a notable smart home audio setup that will easily out power most smaller portable Bluetooth speakers. Here’s everything Amazon revealed at its September hardware event and then head below for more details.

If you don’t need the flagship combo bundle above, scope out the current-generation Echo speaker instead. This one won’t be as powerful as the setup above, but will still deliver all of the streaming action you’ll need alongside direct access to Alexa voice commands and integration with Alexa-compatible smart home gear at $100. The Echo Pop is also an option, delivering a more modest $40 option – scope out the details on this one right here.

Other discounted audio solutions worth checking out include this deal on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM at $88 off, Sony’s 5.1-channel home theater system for $249, and LG’s new XBOOM party speaker at over $100 off– this one has virtual Djing action, karaoke, and a light show setup.

Echo Studio with Echo Sub features:

This bundle includes one Echo Studio device and one Echo Sub device.

Add rich bass to your music experience. Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6” woofer. When paired with Echo Studio, you can feel the music as it fills the room

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, play 50 million songs in HD plus a growing library of music mastered in 3D.

Adapts to any room – Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.

