Baseus 4-port 100W GaN3 USB-C Wall Charger nearly 50% off at $34 (Cables included)

For Prime members only, the official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-port 100W PD GaN3 USB-C Wall Charger for $33.92 shipped. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code 7TVVPAHK at checkout to redeem the special price. This is a regularly $66 charging solution that is now nearly 50% off the going rate. Today’s offer undercuts the previous $53 drops by a long shot to deliver one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a particularly notable total for a charger with these specs. This model carries a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports providing the ability to power four devices at once. You’re looking at up to 100W of juice via the USB-C jacks alongside compatibility with Apple 20W PD and Samsung PPS 45W fast charging. It also ships with the 5-foot AC extension cable and a 3.3-foot 100W USB-C cable. More details below.

If a more modest wall charger will do the trick for you, Anker makes some of our favorite 30W USB-C models anywhere and they are still on sale. Available in a range of color options, you can land a Nano 3 right now from $16 Prime shipped, which is, at the very least, the second-best price we have ever tracked.

As far as some of Anker’s more powerful models are concerned, deals are abound on those as well. This morning saw a host of the brand’s Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks go on sale with prices starting from $45. That includes its new 20,000mAh power banks, charging docks, and wall chargers. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting right here.

Baseus 4-port 100W PD GaN3 USB-C Wall Charger features:

Say goodbye to old, bulky chargers. Baseus 100W desktop charger brings you a charging experience you’ve never had before. With just one charger, you have the power to charge your phone, tablet and USB-C laptop quickly. Up to 100W USB-C charging speed to charge your MacBook pro 13″ in less than 2 hours. Also compatible with Apple 20W PD and Samsung PPS 45W fast charging, charging iPhone 13 to 50% in half an hour, three times faster than the original 5W charger. Thanks to Baseus BPS intelligent allocation technology, this GaN3 charger can power up to your Airpods, iPad, iPhone and Samsung galaxy s20 together.

