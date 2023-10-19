Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is a 9to5 favorite at $16 low (Reg. $23)

If you’re looking for a new iPhone 15 charger, Anker’s 30W Nano 3 is one of our favorite options right now. It normally sells for $23, but is now dropping down to $15.99 Prime shipped. Delivery is then free in orders over $25. Today’s discount amounts to 30% in savings and applies to just the Misty Blue version, while other colorways clock in at $17. You’re either looking at all-time lows or the second-best prices to date, as well. This is one of our favorite chargers on the market, and we previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review to reach that conclusion. Below the fold we explore the experience a bit more, as well.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

If you’re looking for another iPhone 15 companion that’s a bit more affordable, be sure to go check out the price cut that’s live on Apple’s 20W USB-C charger at just $13. This does drop down to a less powerful solution, but is a first-party accessory. With the work week now coming to an end, all of the other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

