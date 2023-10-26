Anker’s new Prime USB-C GaN chargers and power banks on sale from $45 (Reg. $60)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting nearly every release in the new Prime lineup. Complete with chargers and portable batteries, our favorite of the price cuts focuses on the latter. Right now, its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is down to $110.49 shipped. Normally fetching $130, this is only the third discount to date so far since launching in August. It’s nearly $20 off, comes within $0.50 of the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in over a month. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. Learn more in our launch coverage and then check out all of the Anker Prime chargers below.

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is that it pairs with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup that having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

There’s also a few other notable deals in the Anker Prime lineup today, too. Focusing more on the USB-C wall chargers in the collection, you’ll find some of the first chances to save on the new releases that come in several output capacities. There’s also some other power banks marked down, too.

Anker Prime chargers on sale:

We also just reviewed Anker’s latest power strip, walking away impressed by its new Nano 67W USB-C charging station. This offering manages to outcompete all of the models above, offering enough juice to top off your iPhone 15, M2 MacBook Air, and other gear that may live on your nightstand or desk. I also happen to love that it’s small enough to travel with you, and of course that it’s 20% off right now.

Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!