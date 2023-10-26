Turn your iPhone 15 into a StandBy display with Twelve South’s HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $80

If you can live without bringing home a full 15W MagSafe charger, Amazon is offering just the discount to take advantage of instead on the Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 stand normally sells for $100, but is now marked down to $80 shipped in both black and white designs. This is 20% off and marking a rare chance that both styles are on sale. It’s the third-best Amazon discount so far, too. This is a personal favorite in the world of 7.5W MagSafe chargers, which I detail over in my hands-on review. It’s even better with StandBy support now in the mix.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 15 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 9, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like.

The Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South on the otherhand is a more affordable solution for propping your iPhone 15 up while it charges. This model sells for a more affordable $40 right now, but does make some compromises with a single device design that ditches the built-in AirPods and Apple Watch charging options. You’ll also need to bring your own MagSafe charger from Apple, while enjoying much of the same Twelve South stylings in the process.

And if you want something even more capable, just don’t forget about the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger that just launched. It’s one of the most impressive 3-in-1 chargers on the market, and is now available for pre-order. I personally have been using this on my nightstand since I took a hands-on look at it last month, loving the premium finish, 7.5W Qi pad, and its full-blown MagSafe charging. Our hands-on review breaks down the whole experience.

Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger features:

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

