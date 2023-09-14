Review: Twelve South debuts HiRise 3 Deluxe stand with 15W MagSafe and premium design

Twelve South today is launching its latest 3-in-1 charger, taking a more premium approach to MagSafe stands in the process. Meet the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, the company’s first 15W MagSafe charger that arrives with some other tricks up its sleeve to deliver a compelling StandBy experience and all-around capable nightstand or desk charging setup that’s now available for pre-order.

Hands-on with the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe

This isn’t the first time that Twelve South is tapping into the product category of MagSafe chargers. The new HiRise 3 Deluxe arrives as something of an older sibling to the original multi-device magnetic stand we first saw last summer, delivering quite a few notable upgrades in the process to earn it the more esteemed name. Not to mention its higher-end price tag.

Twelve South had sent over the new charger last week, and I’ve been using it everyday since with my iPhone 14 Pro. Right out of the box, the new HiRise 3 Deluxe immediately makes a great first impression with a hefty and well-made build. The attention to detail that the company put in is instantly noticeable. The whole design just screams premium in a way that last year’s model didn’t, with a black colorway that encompasses a vegan leather wrapping and metal accenting.

After being featured in the WWDC keynote earlier in the year, Twelve South ended up working closely with Apple on the design for its new charger. A collaboration that is very easy to spot with just how sleek the design is this time around compared to the original HiRise MagSafe stand.

The base has one of the softest vegan leathers I’ve felt in a tech product, and is trying to keep up with Apple’s sustainability goals by ditching actual leather for its synthetic counterpart. The whole device has quite a bit of heft to it, tapping some aluminum for the underlying structure and exposed platform.

But premium materials aside, there are still three areas that make the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe stand out from the previous release in the 3-in-1 category – let alone other models on the market. The real star of the show is 15W MagSafe charging, which makes its debut into the brand’s collection for today’s new release. The original multi-device HiRise stand relied on a typical 7.5W magnetic pad for its main charging capabilities, and now that is being ditched in favor of full support for Apple’s standard.

This makes it a very compelling iPhone 15 companion for those ordering the new device. It also means you’re getting support for StandBy mode out of the box, too.

As far as Apple Watch goes, the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is also leaning in to support the latest wearables from Apple. In yet another first for the company, the new stand adopts full Apple Watch fast charging tech to make refueling your device just that much quicker. There’s a familiar charging puck built into the base, which can fold up or down to deliver two different orientations for your Apple Watch. There’s the flat mode for just lying down your gadget, while folding it upright lets you enable Nightstand Mode while refueling overnight.

Even more uncommon, the new stand also has a 7.5W Qi pad on the base. Other inclusions of 15W MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charging are staples of the more premium releases on the market from other brands, but that doesn’t mean Twelve South is happy stopping there. Normally we see this kind of 3-in-1 form factor arriving with the bare minimum in terms of wireless charging speeds for devices that aren’t your main smartphone, relegating that third spot on the base to AirPods and other earbuds. But Twelve South really wants to make sure this dock stands out, and is stepping up the feature set.

The leap from 5W speeds up to 7.5W isn’t going to be the most drastic upgrade compared to the other two, but it’s certainly going to ensure this is a more future-proof solution. It’s certainly a welcome upgrade over the alternative, giving you a little extra value if you plan on actually refueling other smartphones from the Qi pad on the back of the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe.

Buy the new MagSafe dock now

Now available for pre-order, the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe clocks in with a premium price tag to match all of its premium features. You’ll pay $149.99 for the 3-in-1 stand, a notable upgrade over the original model which sells for $100. It’s slated to begin shipping next week, ahead of iPhone 15 deliveries. This is also an Apple retail store exclusive, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

After using the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe for the past week, I am confident in saying that this is one of the best MagSafe stands on the market. It’s also a personal favorite. For most of the year so far, I have been bouncing between Anker’s ultra-compact Cube charger and Belkin’s fan-favorite 3-in-1 stand. Now I am ready to ditch both for what has to be one of the most premium charging accessories I’ve used.

Some are still going to prefer the form factor of Belkin’s offering, which is very much the industry leader right now. I personally really love the build of Twelve South’s new release by comparison, taking a more vertical design that its counterpart. Calling it a space-saving design might be going a little far, but the HiRise Deluxe is just all that more sleek. It really puts the main iPhone 15 support right up on a pedestal with a design that prioritizes MagSafe above the other two charging methods, all while not forgetting them entirely.

Regardless of if this design is going to be your new personal favorite like it is for me, this is just one of the more well-crafted accessories out there. I love seeing more competition in the space, too, and this brings so much to the table in terms of high-end quality and new features that it should earn a space on just about any iPhone 15 owners’ desk or nightstand.

