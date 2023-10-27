Aventon’s Level.2 commuter e-bike receives flash sale with free battery for $1,699 ($600 in savings)

Aventon Bikes has announced a flash sale on its Level.2 Commuter e-bike for $1,699 shipped. Down from its regular $1,799 price tag, which itself has dropped from its original $1,949 back when it launched in 2022, today’s deal drops costs down to some of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. The biggest part of this deal, however, is the inclusion of a free Aventon v2 Battery with your purchase of the e-bike, valued at $500. It’s also among some of the Electrek favorites, which you can read about in our launch review or below the fold.

The Level.2 is Aventon’s flagship commuter e-bike model, equipped with a 500W (750W peak) rear-hub motor and a fully-integrated 14.0Ah battery that propels it up to a 28 MPH max speed and gives it up to 60 miles of travel on a single charge (doubled thanks to your new extra battery). You can use just the throttle to reach 20 MPH, or take advantage of the five levels of pedal assistance, supported by an upgraded torque sensor, to reach the 28 MPH max.

It also comes with a rear-mounted rack for carrying along cargo as well as front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering a brake light function, and you’ll find a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time status of all the important metrics: speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

The clock is ticking on this flash sale – with the site providing a literal timer counting down until its end Monday morning. Aventon’s Shift into Autumn sale is also in full gear, taking up to $400 off ten select models, like the Abound Cargo e-bike currently sitting $400 off at $1,799. You can head on over to the sales page here to check out all the e-bikes receiving discounts, or head on over to our Green Deals guide for more discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear.

Level.2 Commuter e-bike features:

Reinvent joyriding with Level.2, our enhanced flagship commuter ebike. It’s packed with innovation, featuring a fully integrated battery, four lights for safety, and a front suspension fork for comfort. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or going on an adventure, it’s ready for any terrain or time of day. Plus, Level.2 comes equipped with preinstalled fenders and a rear rack, making it versatile for work or play. A torque sensor provides a natural riding experience, letting you choose between electric assistance or pedal power. Rediscover the joy of riding with Level.2.

