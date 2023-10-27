Bose home theater audio systems and sound bars up to $400 off with deals starting from $199

Joining this morning’s notable $120 price drop on its Headphones 700, we are now tracking some solid discounts on the Bose home theater audio gear and sound bars. While certainly not the most affordable options out there, they do deliver that signature Bose audio experience to your setup and are now far less pricey. Listings are now starting at $199 shipped on a range of models, from the more modest Bose TV Speaker right up to some of the higher-end solutions. The Premium Home Theater System, for example, has now dropped another $200 from our previous mention to deliver a solid $400 in savings. Head below for a closer look at the discounted Bose sound bars and home theater audio systems.

Bose home theater audio deals:

The brand also just unleashed its new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in September, complete with Alexa, Dolby Atmos audio, wireless Bluetooth, and AI dialogue enhancements. Get a closer look at the now available Bose sound system in our launch coverage and swing by our home theater deal hub for more.

Bose TV Speaker features:

Hear your TV better: Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound.

Wide, natural sound: 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for overall better TV sound from a small soundbar.

Enhanced dialogue: This TV speaker is designed to specifically focus on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciation.

Bluetooth TV speaker: Pair your device to this Bluetooth soundbar to wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts. You can connect up to three devices using the inputs (HDMI, Optical in and AUX in). The soundbar will automatically select the input it detects first (the first device that is powered on).

Simple setup: A single connection from this compact soundbar to the TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!