Bose ANC Headphones 700 hit one of the best prices yet at $259 shipped ($120 off)

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $259 shipped in the white/Luxe Silver and Black colorways. Regularly $379, this is a deep $120 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day price by $20 and is even $10 under the current refurbished listed directly from Bose – it is also only $10 above the previous refurbished deal price we spotted. To highlight how notable today’s deal is even further, it is $10 under the summer Prime Day price and marks a new Amazon 2023 low in the process. The Bose Headphones 700 might not be the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones that debuted last month, but they are still a more than compelling option with wonderful noise cancellation that are now selling for $270 less. Head below for more details.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 feature 11 levels of user-selected noise cancellation – Bose delivers some of the best ANC in the game if you ask me – making them as notable for zoning out with your favorites tunes and podcasts as they are for blocking out noise on flights and the like. From there, you’ll find up to 20 hours of wireless listening time per charge and a “revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments.”

You’ll also want to check out our hands-on review of the fantastic Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e that easily give Apple’s AirPods Max a run for their money, and speaking of which, these custom platinum, diamond encrusted Apple flagship headphones are definitely worth a quick look. On the more novel side of things, Skullcandy just unleashed its new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles headphones with transparent and glow-in-the-dark elements inspired by TCRI Mutagen Ooze. Scope those out right here.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions…Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level…A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls…With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone…With a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for the perfect fit, you can comfortably wear these bluetooth headphones for hours.

