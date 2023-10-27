Bose ANC Headphones 700 hit one of the best prices yet at $259 shipped ($120 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesBose
Reg. $379 $259
Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $259 shipped in the white/Luxe Silver and Black colorways. Regularly $379, this is a deep $120 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the fall Prime Day price by $20 and is even $10 under the current refurbished listed directly from Bose – it is also only $10 above the previous refurbished deal price we spotted. To highlight how notable today’s deal is even further, it is $10 under the summer Prime Day price and marks a new Amazon 2023 low in the process. The Bose Headphones 700 might not be the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones that debuted last month, but they are still a more than compelling option with wonderful noise cancellation that are now selling for $270 less. Head below for more details. 

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 feature 11 levels of user-selected noise cancellation – Bose delivers some of the best ANC in the game if you ask me – making them as notable for zoning out with your favorites tunes and podcasts as they are for blocking out noise on flights and the like. From there, you’ll find up to 20 hours of wireless listening time per charge and a “revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments.”

You’ll also want to check out our hands-on review of the fantastic Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e that easily give Apple’s AirPods Max a run for their money, and speaking of which, these custom platinum, diamond encrusted Apple flagship headphones are definitely worth a quick look. On the more novel side of things, Skullcandy just unleashed its new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles headphones with transparent and glow-in-the-dark elements inspired by TCRI Mutagen Ooze. Scope those out right here

Bose Headphones 700 features:

11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions…Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level…A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls…With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone…With a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for the perfect fit, you can comfortably wear these bluetooth headphones for hours. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Aventon’s Level.2 commuter e-bike receives flash ...
Hands-on: Twelve South’s TimePorter Wall Mount el...
Today’s best Android app deals: The Room Old Sins...
Logitech’s Blue Yeticaster Pro broadcast bundle u...
Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen up to $250 o...
Sonos offers rare discounts on smart speaker bundles: A...
First deal knocks 25% off Amazon’s brand new and ...
Save up to $110 on Razer’s Nari Ultimate wireless...
Load more...
Show More Comments