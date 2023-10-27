Google’s Pixel 7a is down to a new all-time low of $374 on Amazon (Reg. $499)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for its best price ever. Dropping down to $374 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, today’s offer lands from its usual $499 price tag. It’s $124 off, and even beats our previous mention from fall Prime Day by an extra $25. This is also the first time we’ve seen it on sale for more than $100 off. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device over at 9to5Google, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Today’s discount has been set thanks to Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. While it’s a member-only event, Amazon isn’t letting the retailer have all the fun and is beginning to match some of the offers. Most remain exclusive to Best Buy and its paid members. You can go shop our coverage of the sale for a full rundown on what to expect from the deals, as well as why you should probably have a Best Buy membership ahead of the holidays.

Google Pixel 7a features:

Google Pixel 7a is fast and efficient, with 8 GB of RAM, an amazing camera, and features rated highest in security. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery can last over 24 hours, or up to 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver; it also charges wirelessly. With the Pixel Camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, it’s easy to take great pictures in low light, fix blurry images, and remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos

