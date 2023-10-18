Elgato debuts Creator’s Teleprompter to upgrade streams, now available for pre-order

Elgato debuts its new All-In-One Creator’s Teleprompter alongside announcing a general shipping date. Now available for pre-order, this device can be bundled with other equipment and accessories to upgrade your content from stream-of-consciousness to professionally tailored streams.

Attaching this prompter to a camera or webcam helps you better connect to your audience with natural eye contact. Your streams will gain a more professional feel as you’ll be talking to your chat and not to your monitor, letting every livestream viewer feel more seen and more heard. You’ll also be able to better tailor your words before signing on, allowing you to record content with a clear and precise message instead of rambling on and off subject.

Powered by your computer via a single USB cable, it is able to mirror scripts, stream chats, or any other window you drag and drop onto its built-in 9-inch screen, as you would with any extra monitor. Thanks to its compatibility and Stream Deck support, this prompter is set to make professional video production far more accessible than ever before.

When paired with a stream deck, you can adjust any and all of its settings while in the middle of things. Featuring four settings (brightness, opacity, font size, and scroll speed), it can be programmed to change with a dial turn, key press, or even with the tap of your foot.

Its compact and lightweight design comes in at only 1.52 pounds, with dimensions of W 8.88 inches by H 8.62 inches by D 11.10 inches. Your purchase also includes nine mirrorless step-up rings that allow compatibility with a wide array of cameras, webcams, and smartphones. Focal length can be extended up to 20mm based on the camera device you choose to use, meaning you won’t have to worry about awkward vignettes, zooming, or cropping.

Elgato Creator’s Teleprompter ships this December

Now available for pre-order, the All-In-One Creator’s Teleprompter hasn’t been given an exact shipping date but has been slated to begin shipping this December. It debuts with a $279.99 price tag, with options to bundle rigs, cameras, and controllers that grow savings the more you add – up to 15% off! At this time, we only know of it becoming available on the official site.

