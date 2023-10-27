Best price of the year takes $34 off Philips Hue’s Lightstrip Plus at $66, with Hue hub at $78

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $65.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 34% in savings and the best price of the year. This is $20 under previous offers from earlier in 2023, and the first chance to save in months. The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is one of the best ways to outfit your setup with some ambient lighting. It’s perfect for adding a bit of flair behind your TV or monitor, onto a shelf, and anywhere else that could use a pop of color. It works over Bluetooth for connecting to Alexa and Assistant, as well as Zigbee for pairing with the HomeKit-enabled bridge. Head below for more.

If you’re entirely new to the Philips Hue ecosystem and want to use the lightstrip as a jumping off point, this bundle is a better buy. It scores you the Lightstrip Plus alongside a Hue Bridge at $76.84 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is an extra 15% off the going rate and delivering a better value for those who do in fact need the Zigbee bridge. The lead offer on the light alone is still hard to beat, but being able to grab a complete package at just $12 is definitely going to be the move for anyone just starting out with Philips Hue.

If your lighting setup could use a more festive take, don’t forget to check out the new Philips Hue Festavia lights that just hit the scene. These arrive with plenty of time ahead of the holiday season, bringing the usual Philips Hue smart features to a Christmas tree-worthy design. Or you could just skip the Philips Hue ecosystem altogether and go score Govee’s just-announced smart Christmas lights.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

