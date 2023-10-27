Razer’s PC/console Barracuda X wireless headset with 50-hr. battery drops 30% to $70

Amazon is now offering the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in to match the limited fall Prime Day price, which is the only other time we have seen them down this low on Amazon since they landed there last summer. This multi-platform headset features smart switch dual wireless tech, allowing users to flip between 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode for compatibility with PC, Playstation, Switch, Android, and iOS. Packed with 40mm drivers, Razer says they are “built for gamer marathons” and yet portable enough for your daily commute (the cardioid boom mic is detachable) with breathable memory foam ear cushions and swiveling ear cups. You’ll also find 50 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more details. 

If you can make a wired set work for your needs, you can remain in the Razer ecosystem for less with the Kraken gaming headset. This is another multi-platform option, and quite a popular one at that, you can bring into your setup at an even lower price tag. Currently starting at $50 shipped on Amazon, more details can be found right here

Check out the new white model noise cancelling PlayStation and Xbox Arctis Nova headsets from SteelSeries and then dive into our recent hands-on review of the brand new Sony INZONE gaming earbuds. The latest in-ear buds from Sony’s INZONE imprint are quickly becoming our favorite option in the product category and you’ll find a complete breakdown of why that is in our video review feature from earlier this month. 

Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset features: 

Instantly switch between high-speed 2.4GHz or Bluetooth mode on the headset for seamless audio when hopping between PC/console and phone during use. Built for gaming marathons yet comfortable and portable enough for daily commutes, its lightweight build is complemented by breathable memory foam ear cushions and swiveling earcups. Patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids, and lows for deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience. 

