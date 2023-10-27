Sony’s vibrant 2023 XB100 wireless speaker returns to $48 Amazon low, more up to $200 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersSony
$200 off From $48

Joining a few other notable deals on Sony speakers you’ll find down below, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $48 shipped in various colorways. This one originally launched at $58 back in May, shortly before we had a chance to come away impressed after going hands-on. Today’s deal marks the third notable price drop since then and delivers a price on par with the Amazon all-time low. Refreshed and enhanced with better sound, you’ll find some vibrant new colorways at the ready. Sony says the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design we can personally attest to. It features up to 16 hours of battery life per charge and ships with a handy removable strap. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details. 

More Sony Bluetooth speaker deals:

Alongside an ongoing deal on the powerful Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM portable speaker at more than $88 off, you’ll also want to check out the latest from our friends at Anker. Joining the launch deal we tracked on Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker, the brand also just debuted its new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res model with a nice early price drop of its own. All of the details you need on the latter are waiting in our launch coverage

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:

  • Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass
  • Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide
  • Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)
  • Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator
  • Compact portable design with versatile strap included
  • Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound
  • Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s Blue Yeticaster Pro broadcast bundle u...
Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen up to $250 o...
Sonos offers rare discounts on smart speaker bundles: A...
First deal knocks 25% off Amazon’s brand new and ...
Save up to $110 on Razer’s Nari Ultimate wireless...
Originally $100 Cuisinart cast iron pan with lid and li...
Nike Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Dunks, Dri-FI...
Sun Joe’s 48V iON+ cordless electric cultivator f...
Load more...
Show More Comments