Sony’s vibrant 2023 XB100 wireless speaker returns to $48 Amazon low, more up to $200 off

Joining a few other notable deals on Sony speakers you’ll find down below, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $48 shipped in various colorways. This one originally launched at $58 back in May, shortly before we had a chance to come away impressed after going hands-on. Today’s deal marks the third notable price drop since then and delivers a price on par with the Amazon all-time low. Refreshed and enhanced with better sound, you’ll find some vibrant new colorways at the ready. Sony says the latest SRS-XB100 boasts “powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass” alongside a water and dustproof IP67 design we can personally attest to. It features up to 16 hours of battery life per charge and ships with a handy removable strap. Get a closer look right here and then head below for more details.

Alongside an ongoing deal on the powerful Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM portable speaker at more than $88 off, you’ll also want to check out the latest from our friends at Anker. Joining the launch deal we tracked on Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker, the brand also just debuted its new portable Soundcore Motion X500 hi-res model with a nice early price drop of its own. All of the details you need on the latter are waiting in our launch coverage.

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth speaker features:

Enjoy powerful, clear sound, with a deep bass

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with versatile strap included

Compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

